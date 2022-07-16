

Rafija wins BIFA award

Bangladesh International Fame Awards and Bengali Fashion Festival-2022 was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, Ball Room in the city recently.

Award was given by Mustafa Jabbar, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications of Government of Bangladesh.

Rafija's Closet started its journey in 2019, and gained huge popularity within a very short period of time because of launching unique and high-quality products regularly. It has a collection of the best trendy clothes representing the local tradition at a fair price and has more than 25 thousands customers across the country.

Rafija Sultana converted her passion into reality by turning herself as an entrepreneur. She achieved the Youth Bangla Cultural Award for Junior Entrepreneur in 2020. She also got the SM Beauty Presents Beauty and Fashion Award 2022. "My passion for designing dresses has led me to start Rafija's closet," Rafija said.

Beside her clothing brand, Rafija is an international certified makeup artist who completed different courses on bridal makeovers. Rafija's Artistry is her another makeover brand that became the 2nd runner up at the MABBAB Mua competition in 2021.

She achieved the Majestic Affair 2021 award as an aspiring makeup artists in the same year. Rafija recently got the Mirror presents Bangladesh Woman's Inspirational Awards 2022 as well. Alongside the national recognitions, Rafija's Artistry attained Michelle Palma awarded from Brazil in 2021. Rafija was selected as a judge in the Jamir Shwapno makeover workshop 2021.

She completed her graduation in Dhaka University and also has a degree on fashion designing. "I had dreamt of becoming a fashion designer when I was young. But it wasn't easy to achieve the goal, it has so many obstacles. But the latent desire of the mind remained. I have always wanted to work independently - to make beautiful dresses for male and female", she said.











