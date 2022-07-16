

IHG®, Doreen Hotel ink deal to open Crowne Plaza in City

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will become IHG®'s third hotel to open in the city and will further strengthen the company's offering for both business and leisure travelers looking for quality hospitality experiences.

Strategically located in the heart of Gulshan 2 area, the Central Business District and the highest-rated market in Dhaka, the hotel is spread over two sites - the first is in the mixed-use Tower block with 119 rooms, while the second Tower is in close proximity featuring 30 suites with independent facilities. Being in an affluent neighbourhood and at a convenient distance from the city centre, shopping malls, popular restaurants, as well as from the Dhaka airport, the hotel will be a great choice for leisure travelers. As the highly secure zone of Gulshan also houses multiple embassies, expat residential areas, business houses and head offices of Banks, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will also be a great option for guests traveling to Dhaka for business.

In addition to well-equipped and spacious rooms which integrates business and leisure, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will offer an array of facilities including an all-day-dining restaurant, three specialty restaurants, lounges, outdoor pools and gymnasiums for guests to unwind and relax. The hotel will feature a banquet hall and two meeting rooms for MICE requirements.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG® said, "We are delighted to partner with Doreen Hotels & Resorts Limited to expand presence of our premium brand, Crowne Plaza in Dhaka Gulshan. Being a commercial hub and center for all activities in Bangladesh, Dhaka is an important market for us in the region and we are always looking for opportunities to Strengthen our offering in line with market demands. We are confident on the

hotel being a great success and benefiting from the latent demand that will be generated owing to its excellent location and proximity to business and recreational hubs. The signing also aligns with our strategy to strengthen our footprint across our core brands in key market within South West Asia."

Tanzeer Alam Siddique, Managing Director, Doreen Group, added, "We are proud to be partnering with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), one of the world's most renowned and trusted hospitality brand. Following a conversion process, and as the hotel will become a part of the IHG® family, I am confident it will benefit from company's strong local presence, global scale, enterprise and systems. We look forward to opening the hotel as Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan soon and building a successful partnership with IHG®."









IHG® Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with Doreen Hotels & Resorts Limited, to open Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan in Bangladesh by the end of 2022. IHG® currently has presence in Dhaka through hotels operating across its leading global brands, InterContinental and Holiday Inn, both of which are located in the old business district of the city.Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will become IHG®'s third hotel to open in the city and will further strengthen the company's offering for both business and leisure travelers looking for quality hospitality experiences.Strategically located in the heart of Gulshan 2 area, the Central Business District and the highest-rated market in Dhaka, the hotel is spread over two sites - the first is in the mixed-use Tower block with 119 rooms, while the second Tower is in close proximity featuring 30 suites with independent facilities. Being in an affluent neighbourhood and at a convenient distance from the city centre, shopping malls, popular restaurants, as well as from the Dhaka airport, the hotel will be a great choice for leisure travelers. As the highly secure zone of Gulshan also houses multiple embassies, expat residential areas, business houses and head offices of Banks, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will also be a great option for guests traveling to Dhaka for business.In addition to well-equipped and spacious rooms which integrates business and leisure, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will offer an array of facilities including an all-day-dining restaurant, three specialty restaurants, lounges, outdoor pools and gymnasiums for guests to unwind and relax. The hotel will feature a banquet hall and two meeting rooms for MICE requirements.Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG® said, "We are delighted to partner with Doreen Hotels & Resorts Limited to expand presence of our premium brand, Crowne Plaza in Dhaka Gulshan. Being a commercial hub and center for all activities in Bangladesh, Dhaka is an important market for us in the region and we are always looking for opportunities to Strengthen our offering in line with market demands. We are confident on thehotel being a great success and benefiting from the latent demand that will be generated owing to its excellent location and proximity to business and recreational hubs. The signing also aligns with our strategy to strengthen our footprint across our core brands in key market within South West Asia."Tanzeer Alam Siddique, Managing Director, Doreen Group, added, "We are proud to be partnering with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), one of the world's most renowned and trusted hospitality brand. Following a conversion process, and as the hotel will become a part of the IHG® family, I am confident it will benefit from company's strong local presence, global scale, enterprise and systems. We look forward to opening the hotel as Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan soon and building a successful partnership with IHG®."