

Eid festive offer going on @ Radisson Blu

Diners will enjoy lunch and dinner buffets on the first and second day of Eid at its signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie.

The octagon shaped lobby ambience awaits the guests who can enjoy an extravagant spread of Asian, Western and International culinary delights at its signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie. From international items such as Braised Lamb Shank, Chicken Rolantine, Paprika Potatoes to Asian dishes such as Alu Bukhara Beef Bhuna, Nawabi Mutton Biriyani, Chili Lime Mango Chicken Kebab, Turkish Tepsi Kabab, Beef Sukkha - the lunch and dinner buffet has enough variety to send its respective guests straight into culinary coma. Additionally, diners can also relish the delicious Chicken Shwarma with Condiments and Mexican Chicken Chimichanga with Mango Salsa at Chit Chat Café.

Dessert lovers will also rejoice sweet dishes such as Baklava, Kateef, Omali, Kunafa and other sweet items, just to name a few.

A selection of four Eid Accommodation Packages has been designed to pamper and rejuvenate where it offers access to the distinctive hotel services and amenities from 1 July to July 16.











