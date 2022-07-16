Video
Eid festive offer going on @ Radisson Blu

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Life & Style Desk

Eid is a splendor occasion where the Muslim community joins together to plan the activities to carry out during the day and it is colorfully celebrated in Bangladesh! In celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is offering sumptuous dining choices that guarantee a truly festive setting for families and friends and special staycation room packages that starts from July 1 to July 16.
Diners will enjoy lunch and dinner buffets on the first and second day of Eid at its signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie.
The octagon shaped lobby ambience awaits the guests who can enjoy an extravagant spread of Asian, Western and International culinary delights at its signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie. From international items such as Braised Lamb Shank, Chicken Rolantine, Paprika Potatoes to Asian dishes such as Alu Bukhara Beef Bhuna, Nawabi Mutton Biriyani, Chili Lime Mango Chicken Kebab, Turkish Tepsi Kabab, Beef Sukkha - the lunch and dinner buffet has enough variety to send its respective guests straight into culinary coma. Additionally, diners can also relish the delicious Chicken Shwarma with Condiments and Mexican Chicken Chimichanga with Mango Salsa at Chit Chat Café.
Dessert lovers will also rejoice sweet dishes such as Baklava, Kateef, Omali, Kunafa and other sweet items, just to name a few.
A selection of four Eid Accommodation Packages has been designed to pamper and rejuvenate where it offers access to the distinctive hotel services and amenities from 1 July to  July 16.


