Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sagira Murder

Recording of testimony  deferred

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Court Correspondent

Recording of testimony in the sensational Sagira Morshed murder case was not held as the defence side filed an appeal before High Court challenging the deposition of Sagira's daughter Sadia Chawdhury.
On June 23 the victim Sagira's daughter Sadia Chawdhury gave deposition before the trial court in the case filed over the sensational murder of her mother in the capital's Bailey Road area in 1989.
Judge Rafiqul Islam of the Speedy Trial Tribunal on Thursday allowed the time petition of the defence side and fixed July 21 for next hearing in the case.
After 32 years of murder of Sagira Morshed, only eye witness Salam Mollah, a rickshawpular unearthed the murder clue of the incident.
 A Dhaka court on December 2 in 2020 framed charges against four people including the brother-in-law of the victim in the sensational Sagira Morshed murder case.
The accused are Sagira's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, and Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and Maruf Reza. Sagira was shot dead on a Siddheswari road in the city on July 25, 1989 on her way to bring her daughter back home from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.
Riding a motorcycle, two people tried to snatch her gold bangle. At one stage, they gunned her down when she was trying to flee the spot.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recording of testimony  deferred
51 dengue patients hospitalised
Another flood may come next month: Agri Minister
3 to die for rape of girl in Feni
‘Amusing’: Government sources counter criticism of parliament words ban
ACI ends 19-yr equity joint venture with Dabur
Four killed as boat capsizes in Habiganj Haor
DB arrests 3 fraudsters


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft