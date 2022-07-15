Video
51 dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Fifty-one dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Thursday morning amid a rise in the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among them, 41 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the remaining 10 patients in other districts, it said. As many as 179 dengue patients, including 139 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The dengue cases are rising in the capital allegedly due to insufficient measures taken by the two Dhaka city corporations for preventing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue. On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.    -UNB


