Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:10 AM
3 to die for rape of girl in Feni

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

FENI, July 14: A court on Thursday sentenced three people to death in a case filed over raping a minor girl in front of her mother in Sonagazi upazila of the district in 2003.
The Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Osman Haider handed over the verdict on Thursday.
The convicts are Mohammad Latu Miah, Abul Kashem and Jahangir Alam. However, another accused Omar Farooq has been acquitted. The court also fined them Taka two lakh each.
According to the prosecution, the convicts entered the house, located at Nawabpur of Sonagazi upazila, of the girl around 2:00am and raped the minor girl in front of her mother on May 13, 2003.


