Four killed as boat capsizes in Habiganj Haor

HABIGANJ, Jul 14: Four women were killed after a boat, carrying them, capsized in Gungiajuri Haor at Bahubal upazila in Habiganj district on Wednesday night during a storm. The deceased were bride Trina's mother Zarina Begum, 45, her aunt Ledi Begum, 60, Ayatunnesa, 50, wife of Tomir Uddin, and Hur Banu, 55. They all were the residents of village Shikarpur in Sadar upazila.

The family members of the deceased said the engine-run boat capsized near village Rawail at night when they were returning home from relatives' house in village Snanghat after inviting them to a wedding.











