DB arrests 3 fraudsters

The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested three members of a fraud gang for deceiving job seekers by publishing fake advertisements for over 8,000 jobs in two fake organisations.

Muhammad Harun Or Rashid, chief of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Thursday said a team of detectives (Mirpur division) arrested them from different areas in Dhaka along with Tk 19 lakh amassed from the job seekers.

The arrested persons were identified as Azizul Hasan alias Emran, 51, Beauty Akter, 35, and Kabir Uddin Pias, 30.

"They are members of an organised fraud gang," the DB chief told reporters at a press briefing at DMP Media Centre this afternoon.











