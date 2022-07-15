Three accused arrested

JASHORE, 13 Jul: Three accused were arrested in a case filed over the murder of a Jubo Dal leader here on Thursday morning.

The detainees were Al Amin, Raihan, 25, and Icha Mir, 20, of the town in connection with the murder of Jashore district Jubo Dal senior vice-president Badiuzzaman Dhwani.

Police arrested Raihan, prime accused in the case, and Icha Mir from the town in the morning, said Police Superintendent Proloy Kumar Joarder at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

"Prime accused Raihan and another accused Iccha Mir were arrested on Wednesday night conducting raids at TB Clinic Para in Jashore town and Dhigholia-Barackpur area in Khulna. Later, sharp weapons, used in the Jubo Dal leader murder, were recovered based on their confession. On the other hand, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-6) Jashore Camp personnel detained accused Al Amin on Thursday morning. He was handed over to Jashore Kotwali Police Station.

During primary interrogation, the arrested accused confessed that there was a dispute between local BNP leader Shamim Ahmed Manua and deceased Jubo Dal leader Badiuzzaman Dhwani over establishing dominance.

Besides, Manua's son-in-law Yasin was murdered in February last and Dhwani was an accused in the murder case.

Later, Manua's nephew Raihan killed Dhwani receiving instructions from Manua, said SP Proloy.

On Tuesday noon, Dhwani, 42, senior vice president of Jashore District Jubo Dal, was hacked to death allegedly by some miscreants in Jashore town.

The miscreants hacked Dhwani indiscriminately in front of his house at Chopdar Para in Shankarpur around 11:45am on July 12 and fled the scene, leaving him seriously injured, said Tajul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station.

Later, he was rushed to Jashore General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he added.

Then Dhwani's brother and BNP worker Moniruzzaman filed a murder case being the plaintiff with Jashore Kotwali Police Station. Jashore City BNP leader Shamim Ahmed Manua was made prime accused in the case.

Police said there are a total of 12 cases including two murder cases, one arms case, and two anti-terrorism cases pending against Dhwani, while four cases of extortion, arms and drug dealings are pending against arrested Raihan.











