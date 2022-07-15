Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

United's Rashford eager for 'fresh start' under Ten Hag

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

MELBOURNE, JULY 14: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said Thursday he was relishing a "fresh start" under new coach Erik ten Hag, keen to put a forgettable last season behind him.
The England international had a frustrating and disappointing 2021/22 campaign, dropped by Gareth Southgate from the national team amid a form dip at the Old Trafford club.
But he has been working hard over the English summer and, injury free, is on his first full pre-season tour since breaking into the senior Red Devils squad.
"For me, it's a fresh start and something I'm looking forward to," he said in Melbourne ahead of their tour game against Melbourne Victory after a 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok this week.
The good place comes is courtesy of a rare, prolonged summer break with no international duty.
"It's been a bit unnatural for me to have such a long break in the summer, just under four weeks and I could have a break physically and mentally," said the 24-year-old.
"It's massive to have a full pre-season. This is the first year I've been with the team from the beginning and I already feel a lot better.
"I think the first two-and-a-half weeks of training have been good, we're (United) a lot fitter than we were last season and also we're making mistakes along the way so we have a lot of room for improvement."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
United's Rashford eager for 'fresh start' under Ten Hag
Maguire fit as United manager Ten Hag urges team to 'use initiative'
Omanyala gets last minute visa reprieve for Worlds: Coach
St Andrews hosts 150th British Open amid ongoing fallout from LIV series
Netherlands, Sweden survive scares to close on Euro 2022 quarter-finals
Djokovic inagurates courts at controversial Bosnian 'pyramids'
Walton founder SM Nazrul Islam memorial football tourney held
One change in commentary panel


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft