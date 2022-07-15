United's Rashford eager for 'fresh start' under Ten Hag

MELBOURNE, JULY 14: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said Thursday he was relishing a "fresh start" under new coach Erik ten Hag, keen to put a forgettable last season behind him.

The England international had a frustrating and disappointing 2021/22 campaign, dropped by Gareth Southgate from the national team amid a form dip at the Old Trafford club.

But he has been working hard over the English summer and, injury free, is on his first full pre-season tour since breaking into the senior Red Devils squad.

"For me, it's a fresh start and something I'm looking forward to," he said in Melbourne ahead of their tour game against Melbourne Victory after a 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok this week.

The good place comes is courtesy of a rare, prolonged summer break with no international duty.

"It's been a bit unnatural for me to have such a long break in the summer, just under four weeks and I could have a break physically and mentally," said the 24-year-old.

"It's massive to have a full pre-season. This is the first year I've been with the team from the beginning and I already feel a lot better.

"I think the first two-and-a-half weeks of training have been good, we're (United) a lot fitter than we were last season and also we're making mistakes along the way so we have a lot of room for improvement." -AFP