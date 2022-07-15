Video
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:08 AM
Walton founder SM Nazrul Islam memorial football tourney held

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Observer desk

The final of the SM Nazrul Islam memorial football tournament was held on July 12 at Gosai Joair in Tangail. Mridul Songho organised the event in memory of Walton Group's founder chairman late Alhaj SM Nazrul Islam. Pichuria Jubo Songho of Baghil Union emerged as champions of the 16-team competition defeating Eleven Star Club of Kalihati Upazila. Winning team was awarded a trophy, medals and BDT One lakh cash as prize money while the runners-up team received BDT 50,000 along with trophy and medals.
Agriculture Minister Dr. Md Abdur Razzak handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest while Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi inaugurated the final match. MP from Tangail-5 constituency Sanowar Hossen, MP from Tangail-2 Tanvir Hasan Chhota Monir, Senior Presidium Member of Awami Jubo League Advocate Mamunur Rashid Mamun, Walton Hi-Tech Industries vice-chairman SM Shamsul Alam, DMD Amdadul Hoque Sarker, President of Mridul Songho SM Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, Walton's Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Executive Director Azizul Hakim and Zeenat Hakim alongside Sadar Upazila Chairman Shajahan Ansari were among others present at the award-giving ceremony as special guests.


