Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:08 AM
SL vs Pak Test

One change in commentary panel

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has made one change in the commentary panel for the Test series against Pakistan, it is learnt.
According to the sources in Colombo, Brad Haddin, who was hired for the matches against Australia is replaced by former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison.  In fact, the 56-year-old Morrison is a regular face in the commentary box in Sri Lanka.
The other members of the panel- Roshan Abeysinghe, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof and Aamer Sohail- have been retained.
The former left-hand batter Aamer Sohail will be the "voice of Pakistan" in the commentary box.  The SLC has also sent chief selector Pramodya Wickramasinghe to join the squad. Pramodya replaces Romesh Kaluwitharana, who was with the team for the matches against Australia. The decision on composition of the team is, however, decided by all senior men's selectors in consultation with the team management.  
Asia Cup fate
The fate of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka is likely to be decided "soon". Considering the prevailing situations in Sri Lanka, there have been concerns over hosting the Asia Cup in the country, however, the SLC officials are still confident of hosting it successfully.  


