Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:08 AM
Everyone in the team was hungry to win ODI series: Tamim Iqbal

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said their hunger to prove a point after a disastrous Test and T20 series led them to the ODI series victory over West Indies eventually.
The Tigers came here with an aspiration to win the series in all format of cricket but the dream was shattered as they were whitewashed in the two-match Test against a young West Indies side and then lost the three-match T20 series by 2-0 (first game ended in a no result due to rain).
Bangladesh were already without the service of Mushfiqur Rahim, who skipped the tour due to perform Hajj and later lost Yasir Ali to injury during the series. Thereafter Shakib Al Hasan took a rest from the ODI series but since it was their favoured format, Tamim was upbeat to beat this inexperienced West Indies side. However apart from hunger it wouldn't have been possible, according to Tamim.
"The confidence will be up and down when you will be without three crucial players. But the rest of the players who played covered their absence very well," Tamim said after the second game which Bangladesh won by nine wickets to seal the three-match ODI series with a game to spare.
Bangladesh won the rain-curtailed first game by six wickets, thanks to their bowlers' disciplined bowling show.
"Down the line, everyone is hungry to win the game. Everyone tried their level best to win the Test and T20 matches but result didn't come our favour.
But we wanted to win at least one series before we return to the country. Everyone in this side was upbeat and played their role well to win us the series."
While Bangladesh looked absolute vulnerable in Test and T20 series, they turned the tide in emphatic way in ODI series whereas the core group of players were same in all three formats. Tamim said it is because they are quite comfortable to play 50-over cricket.
"I think we feel comfortable in this format. If you look at our domestic cricket, you will see, our Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is quite competitive. May be therefore we play ODI cricket well."     -BSS


