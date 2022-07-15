Video
Dorielton secures facile victory for Abahani

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

Brazilian forward Dorielton continued his prolific form scoring a brace as Abahani Limited Dhaka registered a comfortable 4-1 goal victory over lowly Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football that resumed on Thursday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.  
Apart from Dorielton's two goals, Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres and Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto supported him with a lone goal each for Abahani Limited who led the first half by 2-1 goals. Yuta Suzuki scored the lone goal for Swadhinata Krira Sangha.
Abahani Limited began to dominate the play in the very beginning of the match and got reap as Daniel opened an account scoring the first goal in the 20th minute.
Abahani Limited continued to keep domination over Swadhianta and this time Dorielton doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 24th minute of the match.
Swadhinata Krira Sangha, who are struggling to skip relegation in the league, fought back in the match as Japanise midfielder Yuta Suzuki pulled one back in the 45+2nd minute of the match.
After resumption, Abahani Limited came to field with more organised way and maintained their domination till the final whistle.    -BSS


