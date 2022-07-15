Tigers clinch ODI title with one match to go



Nasum Ahmed (2L) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3L) of Bangladesh celebrate the dismissal of Sharmarh Brooks of West Indies during the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 13, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh preferred to chase winning the toss and crushed West Indies cheaply on 108 after spinner's thrilling. Right arm off-break Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, the replacement of speedster Taskin Ahmed, gave Bangladesh the early breakthrough cleaning up Kyle Mayers. Mayers departed on 17.

Nasum Ahmed, got an ODI cap in the series starter on July 10, was the most unplayable among Bangladesh spinner trio. Nasum haul three wickets for 19 runs at an economy rate of 1.90 and adjudged the player of the match. But it was Mehidy Miraz, who hauled four wickets for 29 runs from his 10 overs. Shoriful Islam is the lone Bangladesh quick to scalp a wicket for nine runs.

Keemo Paul, the batter number eight for West Indies, was the leading scorer. He remained unbeaten on 25 off 24. Besides, Shai Hope scored 18, Rovman Powell gathered 13 and Brandon King managed 11 runs. Rest of the host batters scored telephonic digits include twin ducks of skipper Nicholas Pooran and tail-ender Alzarri Joseph as West Indies could sustain 35 overs.

Chasing a tinny target of 109, the Tigers reached the winning post from 20.4 overs only losing the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was promoted to open the innings for strategic reason, as they didn't want to send right hander Liton Das to face left-arm orthodox Akeal Hossein in the early of the innings. Shanto once again failed to prolong his start in a pressure-less chase, who gave an easy catch at cow-corner scoring 20 off 36.

Liton came at three and paired with the skipper Tamim Iqbal. Liton took a devastating form to pile-up windy 32 off 27 with four boundaries. Tamim on the contrary was four short of a fifty when the score became level. The dashing opener hit a boundary shot to complete the 53rd ODI fifty as Bangladesh reached on 112 for one.

Newbie Gudaksh Motie was the lone successful West Indian bowler to pick up the wicket of Shanto spending 39 runs from 7.4 overs.

Earlier on the Eid day, the Tigers clinched a six wicket's victory over hosts restricting the Islanders on 149 for nine in curtail over game, which became a 41-over affair due to downpour.

The 3rd and the final match of the series will be held on July 16 at the same venue.











