38 fresh C-19 cases diagnosed in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, July 14: Thirty-eight fresh Covid-19 cases, highest number in a day in recent months, were diagnosed after testing 231 new samples at the positivity rate of 16.45 percent in Rangpur division on Wednesday.

Health officials said an increasing number of new Covid-19 cases have been reported almost everyday since last June 22 as the third wave of the pandemic continues in the division.

The 38 new Covid-19 patients include 21 from Rangpur, 11 from Nilphamari and two each from Panchagarh, Dinajpur and Gaibandha districts.

"With the diagnosis of the 38 fresh cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 64,438 in the division," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam told BSS today.

The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients rose to 62,800 as six more patients healed in the division during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday.

The number of casualties remained steady at 1,285 as no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, more 4,351 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered on Wednesday raising the number of inoculated vaccines to two crore 98 lakh 59 thousand and 417 doses in the division.

"Among the total administered Covid-19 jabs, 1,35,58,968 doses were inoculated as the first doses, 1,29,26,564 as the second doses and 33,73,885 as the booster doses," Dr. Islam added. He called upon citizens to abide by the health directives and hygiene rules to remain safe as the number of Covid-19 cases continues rising in the division in recent weeks. -BSS