Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

38 fresh C-19 cases diagnosed in Rangpur division

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

RANGPUR, July 14: Thirty-eight fresh Covid-19 cases, highest number in a day in recent months, were diagnosed after testing 231 new samples at the positivity rate of 16.45 percent in Rangpur division on Wednesday.
Health officials said an increasing number of new Covid-19 cases have been reported almost everyday since last June 22 as the third wave of the pandemic continues in the division.
The 38 new Covid-19 patients include 21 from Rangpur, 11 from Nilphamari and two each from Panchagarh, Dinajpur and Gaibandha districts.
 "With the diagnosis of the 38 fresh cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 64,438 in the division," Divisional Director (Health) Dr.  Abu Md. Zakirul Islam told BSS today.
The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients rose to 62,800 as six more patients healed in the division during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday.
The number of casualties remained steady at 1,285 as no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, more 4,351 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered on Wednesday raising the number of inoculated vaccines to two crore 98 lakh 59 thousand and 417 doses in the division.
"Among the total administered Covid-19 jabs, 1,35,58,968 doses were inoculated as the first doses, 1,29,26,564 as the second doses and 33,73,885 as the booster doses," Dr. Islam added. He called upon citizens to abide by the health directives and hygiene rules to remain safe as the number of Covid-19 cases continues rising in the division in recent weeks.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
38 fresh C-19 cases diagnosed in Rangpur division
Water levels in 19 rivers rise, 89 fall
World Youth Skills Day today
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detain seven robbers with local arms
UN resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis meets Speaker Dr Shirin
NEWS
Red Crescent hosts first-aid training for journos
BAEC provides saline packets to flood-hit people


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft