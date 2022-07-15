Video
Water levels in 19 rivers rise, 89 fall

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Water levels at 19 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 89 stations recorded fall.
Among the 109 monitored river stations, one has been registered steady and water level at all river stations is flowing below the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here on Thursday.
All the major rivers of the country are in falling trend which may continue in the next 72 hours.
There is no risk of flood in the major river basins of the country in the next five days, it added.
In the past 24 hours ending at 9am, no significant rainfall was recorded in Bangladesh and some Indian states and upstream regions such as Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of the North-East India, the bulletin added.
No significant rainfalls was recorded during the last 24 hours in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of the North-East India, the bulletin added.
Vast swathes of northern and northeastern parts of Bangladesh were badly affected by devastating flooding on June 15, which is the worst one since 2004.
Heavy downpour inside Bangladesh and upstream regions of some states of India triggered worst flooding in the country for nearly two decades. Two north-eastern districts-Sunamganj and Sylhet-were severely affected by the flood.    -BSS


