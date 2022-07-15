World Youth Skills Day today

The World Youth Skills Day (WYSD)-2022 will be observed today in the country as elsewhere across the globe.

The aim of the day is to advocate for skills to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing today's most challenging global issues.

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as the World Youth Skills Day to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

Since then, World Youth Skills Day events have provided a unique opportunity for dialogue between young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, firms, employers' and workers' organizations, policymakers and development partners.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day.

The President, in his message, said: "I welcome the initiative of the National Skill Development Authority (NSDA) to celebrate the day in Bangladesh like in other countries of the world." -BSS







