Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

UN resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis meets Speaker Dr Shirin

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

UN resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis on Thursday met Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the latter's office here.
During the meeting, they discussed different issues particularly Bangladesh's successful steps to fight Covid-19 pandemic, post-Covid stable economic situation of Bangladesh, women empowerment, socioeconomic development and gender budget.
The Speaker said Bangladesh Parliament in coordination with UNDP and UNFPA has been working for the overall development of women and children up to grassroots level.
The members of parliament (MPs) are also playing their roles in their respective constituencies in various ways, she said.
Dr Chaudhury said the government introduced the gender budget in the 2009-10 fiscal year, which has continued also in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
She said the steps taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the empowerment of women, economic and social development of women are role models in the world.
The progress of women is now visible in the country thanks to many steps taken by the government to reduce the school dropout and maternal mortality, motivate girls for education through payment of stipend money directly through mobile phones, increase skills of women through training in remote areas, show zero tolerance towards violence against women and empower women as public representatives in local government bodies, said the Speaker.
Gwyn Lewis lauded Bangladesh for achieving its unprecedented development.
She also praised the government for its role in facing the recent flood properly.
United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) country representative in Bangladesh Kristine Blokhus and high officials of Parliament secretariat were present, said a press release.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
38 fresh C-19 cases diagnosed in Rangpur division
Water levels in 19 rivers rise, 89 fall
World Youth Skills Day today
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detain seven robbers with local arms
UN resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis meets Speaker Dr Shirin
NEWS
Red Crescent hosts first-aid training for journos
BAEC provides saline packets to flood-hit people


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft