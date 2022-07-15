999,75,674 registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines

As of July 13, a total of 9,99,75,674 people have been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

"As many as 9,11,21,614 people have been registered using NID cards,16,30,224 registered using passports and 72,23,836 registered using birth registration certificates," according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of July 13, a total of 27,94,80,539 doses of Covid-19 vaccines including booster doses were administered as the countrywide vaccination campaign launched on February 7, last year.

"A total of 12,97,94,272 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Monday while 11,97,94,388 received the second dose across the country during the period," according to data issued by Directorate General of Health Services(DGHS).

As many as 3,0,1,63,879 people received the booster dose of the vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, it added.

A total of 3,34,11,464 children aged 12-17 years were vaccinated with first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Of them, 1,73,47,726 received first dose of vaccines while 1,60,63,738 were immunized with second dose of the jabs, the DGHS sources said. -BSS