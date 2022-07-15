Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Govt focuses on food security in new action plan amid global crisis

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

The government has worked out an action plan for 2022-23 fiscal for the agricultural sector to ensure food security as the world faces pressure in food production due to Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.
The plan has been worked out in line with the National Agriculture Policy 2018, Agricultural Extension Policy 2020 and 8th Five Year Plan, according to an official document.
The main aspects of this action plan are to ensure country's food security through increased production of all types of crops including paddy and maize; innovate adverse environment-tolerant crop variety and technology and to roll it out quickly, and develop and enhance the quality of their seeds using biotechnology, said the document obtained by UNB this week.
The document highlighted optimum use of surface water and solar- powered irrigation, promotion of the production and application of organic fertilizers to safeguard soil health and issuing smart cards to all farmers in the action plan.
It said that the action plan includes prediction of weather through climate-smart agriculture and bolster e-agriculture activities.
Besides, in the just started fiscal year, the government will execute actions such as development assistance (subsidies) to keep agricultural input prices with fertilizer and seeds as low as possible at the farmer's level.
It will also make available agricultural machinery to the farmers in order to mechanise agriculture, extend 'Synchronised Cultivation' and collaborate in the production, storage and marketing of a variety of vegetables and fruits, including summer onions and tomatoes.
As per the document, the government is providing high subsidies on agricultural machinery and fertilisers.
It said that Russia and Ukraine together play a dominant role in the global fertilizer supply chain. So, the fertilizer prices increased substantially in the international market because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Despite the fact that fertilizer import prices have risen.
But the government has not increased prices in the domestic market.
In lieu of price increment, it has prioritised farmer welfare by expanding fertiliser subsidies.
The entire subsidy for fertilizers was estimated at Tk. 9,200 crore in the budget for 2021-2022 fiscal.
However, compared to that in May 2021, international price in May 2022 for TSP, DAP, and MOP fertilizers have gone up by 57 per cent, 47 per cent and 177 per cent respectively.
Under the circumstances, the overall subsidy in 2021-2022 fiscal for all types of fertilizer amounts to around Tk. 12,000 crore.
The government will provide Tk. 16,000 crore as subsidy in the running 2022-23 fiscal year.
In addition to providing subsidy to the agriculture sector, the government is offering incentives and rehabilitation aid to enhance the productivity.
Besides, the document said, a 20 per cent cash incentive for exports of agricultural products and a 20 per cent rebate on electricity bills is provided for the electricity use in irrigation pumps.
The government will continue disbursement of special agricultural credit at a concessional interest rate of 4 per cent for cultivating 24 crops including pulses, oil, spices, and maize in the running financial year.
For the purpose of investment in the agriculture sector, Bangladesh Bank adopts agriculture and rural credit policies and initiatives each year.
A total of Tk. 26,000 crore agriculture and rural loan was disbursed to 30.55 lakh small and marginalised farmers in fiscal year 2020-2021. In response to the pandemic, the government has lowered the interest rate on agricultural loans from 9 percent to 4 percent and allocated funds amounting to Tk. 19,500 crore as agricultural loans with a 4 percent concessional interest rate.
In addition to providing subsidy to the agriculture sector, the government is offering incentives and rehabilitation aid to enhance the productivity.
Besides, the document mentioned, a 20 per cent cash incentive for exports of agricultural products and a 20 percent rebate on electricity bills is provided for the electricity use in irrigation pumps.
The government will continue disbursement of special agricultural credit at a concessional interest rate of 4 per cent for cultivating 24 crops including pulses, oil, spices, and maize in the running financial year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
999,75,674 registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines
A rickety bridge made of bamboo is the only means of transportation
Govt focuses on food security in new action plan amid global crisis
8,000 metres net seized from Halda River in Ctg
The National Zoo in the capital's Mirpur witnesses huge crowd
Solar in schools: PM’s directive goes unheeded for 7yrs
Prices go up in Khulna kitchen markets after Eid holidays
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft