Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:06 AM
8,000 metres net seized from Halda River in Ctg

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 14: A team of Sadarght River Police in a drive seized 8,000 meters of current net from different points of Halda river under Raozan upazila of the district on Thursday.
The police team led by its Officer in Charge ABM Mizanur Rahman, conducted the drive at Khochukhain, Mohora and Madhunaghat points in the river and seized the net.
ABM Mizanur Rahman said regular drives will be conducted to protect the only natural fish breeding ground, its dolphin and biodiversity of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River.


