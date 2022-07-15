Video
Home City News

Prices go up in Khulna kitchen markets after Eid holidays

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191

KHULNA, Jul 14: Prices of fish and vegetables have shot up in the kitchen markets of Khulna after Eid holidays, bringing a blow to people from middle and low income groups.
The consumers alleged that every year after Eid, traders sell vegetables and fish at higher prices.
Despite having enough supply, the prices have gone up, said some consumers who came to New Market in the city five days after Eid to buy vegetables and fish.
However, vegetable traders in different markets of the city said that there is a shortage of vegetables in the market.
In the city markets, pointed gourd, eggplant, ladies-finger, bitter gourd, papaya, colocasia stem and different spinaches are selling between Tk 50-60 per Kg while potatoes, carrots, green chilies and cucumbers between Tk 100-150 per kg.
Hilsas are selling between Tk 1000-1500 per kg while prawns and lobsters at Tk 700-1200 per kg.
Hilsa trader Joynal said they collect fish from Khulna New Market. Hilsa supply is low in the wholesale market as many fishermen did not go to the sea during EId. "So the prices seem a bit high."
Besides, rohita, katla, pangasea, tilapia, Bhetki, puti and tengra are selling between Tk 200-600 per kg.
Imran, a buyer who came to Rupsha kitchen market, said that he came to the market to buy fish and vegetables after getting bored of eating meat since Eid and found the price of fish very high.     UNB

"Every year after Eid the market becomes unstable."
Sheikh Palash Hossain, president of the Wholesale Traders' Association, said the prices of vegetables usually increase in the post-Eid time, which is normal. Besides, the supply of vegetables in the market is less due to Eid vacation, he said.
"The prices of vegetables and fishe go up as their demand increases after Eid," he added.
UNB


