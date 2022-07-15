Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets

Bodies of two unidentified people, including one of a woman, were recovered from the streets of the capital Thursday and Wednesday, police said.

Paltan Police Station recovered the body of a 55-year-old woman in front of Gulistan Sheikh Russell Roller Skating Complex in the morning.

Shahbag Police Station recovered the body of a 45-year-old man in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Wednesday evening.

On information, the law enforcers recovered the body of the woman, Sub-Inspector (SI) Bijan Kumar Biswas of Paltan Police Station said. "Later, it was sent to the DMCH morgue for autopsy."

SI Arafat of Shahbagh Police Station said they recovered the body of the 45-year-old man at 7:30pm. "Later, the body was sent to the hospital morgue for a postmortem examination."

Police assumed that both the man and the woman had been living on the streets and suffering from a long illness.

However, the causes of their deaths are pending autopsies and have not been confirmed. -UNB







