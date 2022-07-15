Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US to use all 'national power' to stop Iran atomic bomb

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

JERUSALEM, July 14: The US will use "all elements of its national power" to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, President Joe Biden pledged in a security declaration signed with Israel on Thursday.
In the document inked by Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, the two countries "reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two countries and the enduring commitment of the United States to Israel's security."
It also commits Washington to "never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."
The United States "is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome" adds the statement, called "The Jerusalem      US-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration."
The text was signed as Biden met with Israeli officials on the second day of his first Middle East tour as president. His delegation will fly onwards to Saudi Arabia, Iran's main regional rival, following talks Friday with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
Lapid has said that countering Iran would be the "foremost" issue during bilateral talks.
In the joint declaration, the "United States reiterates its steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel's capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats."
It also addresses broader Israeli concerns about Iran, notably the Islamic republic's support for the Palestinian Islamist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.
"The United States further affirms the commitment to work together with other partners to confront Iran's aggression and destabilising activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organisations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad," the declaration said.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US to use all 'national power' to stop Iran atomic bomb
Patenga Container Terminal to begin on test operation on July 21
75pc of youth in 92 countries lacks skills needed for jobs: Report
Rajshahi MP trashes media report, says he stopped two jostling principals
BD tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
Mild heat wave sweeping over parts of country
Biman's first return flight with Hajis arrives
BB announces new steps to ease strain on forex reserves


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft