Patenga Container Terminal to begin on test operation on July 21

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jul 14: The ship will take berth at Patenga Container terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) informally
on July 21.
CPA sources claimed it as a test and trial case of the newly built PCT which is going into operation after long 16 years.
Mizanur Rahman Project Director, told the Daily Observer that the formal inauguration will be held later on.
He said that initially, bulk head and geared ships would take berth at the PCT. Later on, the container vessels will take berth, he said.
The PCT had been constructed with the total handling capacity of 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.
The PCT was supposed to be operated under Public Private Partnership (PPP). But the PPP Authority could not yet appoint an operator for the PCT.
In the meantime, the construction works of the terminal have already been completed.
So, the CPA has decided to initiate the operation by the equipment and manpower of Chattogram Port Authority.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Shipping took the decision of operation of PCT under PPP in August of 2020.
Accordingly, the PPP Authority had invited Expression for Interest (EOI) for appointment of a Transaction Adviser to resolve the situation created over the appointment of an operator for Patenga Container Terminal of Chattogram Port under PPP.
According to circular of the PPP, the assignment of the Transaction Adviser is to ascertain and recommend the required numbers of operational equipment (Container and Cargo Handling) for PCT. The Adviser will also deal with business case developed for PCT and support to finalize the concession agreement as per PPP laws in Bangladesh.
The PPP had already appointed a Transaction Adviser in this connection. But the appointed Transaction Adviser could not yet finalise the appointment of an Operator.
Meanwhile, a total of five foreign organisations had already opted for appointment as an Operator for PCT under Public Private Partnership. The organisations are Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai, PSA of Singapore, Adani of India and APM of Denmark. The appointed Transaction Adviser had completed the evaluations of those options. But they could not yet finalise the firm.
The PPP Authority is likely to appoint the selected firm to operate PCT.
With the completion of the project, the vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because the terminal is very near to the estuary of the Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore.
The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.
To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal with the assistance of Bangladesh Army.


