75pc of youth in 92 countries lacks skills needed for jobs: Report

Almost three-fourth of 15 to 24 year-old people in 92 countries around the world do not have the skills needed for a job.

This information has come up in a report of UNICEF and the Education Commission published ahead of the World Youth Skills Day.

Analyzing the characteristics of skill development in childhood and adolescence, the report said that skills are low in children and youth of all ages. Young people in low-income countries are less likely to acquire the skills they need to thrive, especially in terms of future employment opportunities, decent work and becoming entrepreneurs. According to the report, countries around the world are facing a skills crisis due to the high rate of young people who are out of education and low skills at the secondary level.

As a result, most young people are unprepared to take part in the workplace in line with current times.

The report further explain that, based on the data available, more than 75 per cent of young people in one of the three low-income countries are out of secondary, digital and job-specific skills.

According to data from 6 countries, less than three-quarters of children between the ages of 3 and 5 are in the process of developing at least 3 of the 4 domains - literacy, physical, social and learning.

The report also states that most children in low- and middle-income countries around the age of 10 cannot read and understand simple text.

Lack of these basic skills is becoming a hindrance to their future education and skill development.

UNICEF and the Education Commission have called for urgent investment to tackle the global education and skills crisis.

UNICEF and the Education Commission called on governments in every country to ensure quality education for every child and reduce the risk of them dropping out.

UNICEF Education Director Robert Jenkins said a generation of motivated and skilled children and young people are critical to prosperity, progress and economic success.

However, the education system has left most children and youth illiterate, discouraged and unskilled across the world.

The Education Commission, Executive Director, Lisbeth Steer said, "We need to give young people the best chance to succeed and make up for the damage to education caused by the pandemic. We have to help them holistically. Children and young people need to know what skills they are trying to develop and monitor their progress regularly."







