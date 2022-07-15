Video
Home Front Page

Rajshahi MP trashes media report, says he stopped two jostling principals

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

RAJSHAHI, Jul 14: Awami League lawmaker from Rajshahi-1 Omar Faruk Chowdhury and principal of Rajabari Degree College Selim Reza both have trashed  the media reports on assault on the principal by the MP.
They held a press conference in the city on Thursday after different newspapers ran reports over the incident, sparking criticism across the country.
The press conference was held at political office of MP Omar Faruk Chowdhury in Rajshahi city in presence of principal Selim Reza and Abdul Awal Raju, principal of Matikata Degree College.
Selim Reza said," Abdul
Awal had called me to visit MP Faruk's office on July 7 where I found  seven other principals and vice-principals of different colleges after reaching there.  Later an altercation began among us over forming principal forum committee and other internal issues."
"MP Omar Faruk had to intervene to stop us, nothing else happened that day," he said.
MP Omar Faruk said a syndicate provided false information to create issues and different media presented distorted version the incident of clash among the college teachers. "I mainly called them to exchange Eid greetings but they locked into argument and Principal Selim and Abdul Awal attacked each other which I had to stop," he added.
The ruling party lawmaker allegedly physically assaulted Principal Selim Reza on Tuesday, according to different media reports.
Later, National University formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident on Wednesday.    -UNB


