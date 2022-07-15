Mild heat wave sweeping over parts of country



A man sprinkling water into his face to get relief from the scorching heat of the mid-day sun on Thursday on the Curzon Hall premises in Dhaka University. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"A mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions and Dhaka, Tangail, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Nilphamari districts and it may continue," it said.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet, divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low over Odisha and adjoining area weekend into a low pressure area and lies over the same area.

One of its associated troughs extends to Northeast Bay.

Monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the centre of the low, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active

over Bangladesh & moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's highest temperature was recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi while the lowest temperature was recorded 25.0 degrees Celsius at Hatiya in Noakhali.

UNB Sylhet Correspondent reports: the normal life of people has been disrupted due to the scorching heat as a mild heat wave is sweeping the district. People are staying indoors due to the sweltering heat.

Besides, power cut in many parts of the district has intensified the woes of people.

The local Weather Observatory Centre said they have recorded highest temperature 37.2 degrees Celsius in Sylhet on Thursday and it may rise further.

Syed Ahmed, senior meteorologist of Sylhet Weather Observatory Centre, said the mild heat wave has been sweeping the district since Sunday, the Eid Day and only rains can bring relief.

He also said that rains are expected at the end of this week and the temperature may fall from Saturday, he said. Light to moderate rains are likely in the city and other parts of the district on Saturday. -UNB

















A mild heat wave is sweeping over different parts of the country including Dhaka, said Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD)."A mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions and Dhaka, Tangail, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Nilphamari districts and it may continue," it said.Besides, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet, divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country.Meanwhile, the well-marked low over Odisha and adjoining area weekend into a low pressure area and lies over the same area.One of its associated troughs extends to Northeast Bay.Monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the centre of the low, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh.Monsoon is fairly activeover Bangladesh & moderate elsewhere over North Bay.Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.The country's highest temperature was recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi while the lowest temperature was recorded 25.0 degrees Celsius at Hatiya in Noakhali.UNB Sylhet Correspondent reports: the normal life of people has been disrupted due to the scorching heat as a mild heat wave is sweeping the district. People are staying indoors due to the sweltering heat.Besides, power cut in many parts of the district has intensified the woes of people.The local Weather Observatory Centre said they have recorded highest temperature 37.2 degrees Celsius in Sylhet on Thursday and it may rise further.Syed Ahmed, senior meteorologist of Sylhet Weather Observatory Centre, said the mild heat wave has been sweeping the district since Sunday, the Eid Day and only rains can bring relief.He also said that rains are expected at the end of this week and the temperature may fall from Saturday, he said. Light to moderate rains are likely in the city and other parts of the district on Saturday. -UNB