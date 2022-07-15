Biman's first return flight with Hajis arrives

The first return flight of Biman with hajj pilgrims landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last night. The return Hajj flight will continue till August 4.

According to airport sources, "The first return Hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG-3502) carrying pilgrims under government management departed from Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport in

Saudi Arabia and arrived in Dhaka on Thursday around 10:00pm."

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Authority has taken special measures to ensure that pilgrims do not face any problem when they arrive at the airport.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, Executive Director at Dhaka Airport said, "The overall management initiative has been taken according to the schedule of the return Hajj flights. Two additional green channels have been opened for the pilgrims."

Airport authorities said, separate place has been designated for distribution of Zamzam water. Special supervision will be given to ensure security and safe exit of the pilgrims.

On the other hand, Flynas and Saudi Airlines return Hajj flights will start on July 15.

This year, the Hajj flights from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia started on June 5 and ended on July 5. The Holy Hajj was held on July 8.

This year, a total of 60,146 people from Bangladesh performed Hajj. A total of 165 Hajj flights took pilgrims from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia. Among them, Biman Bangladesh Airlines transported 30,363 pilgrims in 87 flights.

Saudi Airlines transported 23,919 pilgrims in 64 flights. And Flynas transported 5,864 pilgrims in 14 flights.











