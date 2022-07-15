Video
6 more Covid deaths, 1,324 more cases

Positivity rate 11.82pc

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent 

Bangladesh on Thursday reported six more Covid-linked deaths while it recorded 1,324 positive cases during the period.
The new numbers took the country's total fatalities to 29,223 while its caseload to 1,993,382, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate however declined to 11.82 per cent from
Wednesday's 13.79 per cent as 11,126 samples were tested during the period.
Four of the deceased were men while two were woman.
Three of them were from Dhaka while another three were from Mymensingh division.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.28 per cent as 1,747 patients recovered during the period.


