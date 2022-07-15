Army donates Tk 10cr to PM's relief fund



Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed hands over a cheque for Tk 10 crore to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Wednesday for the flood-affected people in the country's northeastern parts including Sylhet. PHOTO: ISPR

On behalf of the Bangladesh Army, the cheque was handed over at the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday, said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the release, along with the active role at the field level in the affected areas, all the members of the Bangladesh Army have been directly involved in a grand initiative by depositing their one day's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund.













