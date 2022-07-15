SSC exam date may be announced on Sunday

The date of this year's SSC and equivalent examinations may be announced on Sunday (July 17). On the same day at a meeting of the Ministry of Education, the Minister of Education Dipu Moni will inform about the arrangements of the exam.

An official of the Ministry of Education said the Education Minister has called a press conference on Sunday in this connection.

Regarding SSC and equivalent exam, Chairman of the Dhaka Board of Education, Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar said, "We will meet to discuss how to organize the examination based on the instructions given by the Education Minister at the press

conference on Sunday."

Earlier, the government postponed the SSC and equivalent examinations from June 19 due to the deteriorating overall flood situation in the country.







