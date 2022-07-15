BTRC receives Tk 2.78cr fines from 3 mobile operators

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) realised Tk 2.78 crore as fines from three mobile phone operators of the country over the allegations of operating illegal VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol).

A total of Tk 2,78,25,000 fine have been collected from Robi, Grameenphone and Banglalink, said BTRC in a press release on Thursday.

Robi paid Tk 2.10 crore, Grameenphone Tk 52.5 lakh and Banglalink Tk15.75 lakh between July 12 to 14.

On April 10, the operators were asked to pay the fines after a hearing by the commission under sub-section 5 of section 65 of Bangladesh Telecommunication Act,2001, over the use of SIM (subscriber identity module) used in illegal VoIPs . -UNB