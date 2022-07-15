AL out to obliterate rivals fearing Lanka like mass upsurge, says Rizvi  

"Awami League government is on a mission to annihilate the opposition apprehending Sri Lanka like mass upsurge against them," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He said this at a press conference at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan on Thursday, organized to protest the murder of Badiuzzaman Dhani, senior vice-president of Jessore district Juba Dal.

Rizvi said, "On the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, Badiuzzaman Dhani was killed by Awami terrorists in front of his house. Earlier, the General Secretary of Kaliganj Union Juba Dal under Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram Shafiqul Islam was also killed."

Mentioning that 'killings are taking place in the country to divert the attention of the people from various national problems like unemployment, poverty, starvation and increasing of commodity prices," he said, "The government has taken up this killing programme out of fear that the people of Bangladesh will take to the streets like in Sri Lanka."

Badiuzzaman Dhani, 52, senior vice-president of Jessore District Juba Dal, was stabbed to death by terrorists at Chopdarpara Akbar junction in Jessore on July 12.

"45 journalists have been killed under the watch of this government," said the BNP leader and added, "Journalists are being selectively killed and imprisoned because the government considers freedom of speech as an enemy."

Rizvi also claimed "BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been unjustly imprisoned in vindictive cases and one sentence after another is being given in false cases."











