Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

AL out to obliterate rivals fearing Lanka like mass upsurge, says Rizvi  

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

"Awami League government is on a mission to annihilate the opposition apprehending Sri Lanka like mass upsurge against them," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
He said this at a press conference at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan on Thursday, organized to protest the murder of Badiuzzaman Dhani, senior vice-president of Jessore district Juba Dal.
Rizvi said, "On the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, Badiuzzaman Dhani was killed by Awami terrorists in front of his house. Earlier, the General Secretary of Kaliganj Union Juba Dal under Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram Shafiqul Islam was also killed."
Mentioning that 'killings are taking place in the country to divert the attention of the people from various national problems like unemployment, poverty, starvation and increasing of commodity prices," he said, "The government has taken up this killing programme out of fear that the people of Bangladesh will take to the streets like in Sri Lanka."
Badiuzzaman Dhani, 52, senior vice-president of Jessore District Juba Dal, was stabbed to death by terrorists at Chopdarpara Akbar junction in Jessore on July 12.
"45 journalists have been killed under the watch of this government," said the BNP leader and added, "Journalists are being selectively killed and imprisoned because the government considers freedom of speech as an enemy."
Rizvi also claimed "BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been unjustly imprisoned in vindictive cases and one sentence after another is being given in false cases."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BTRC receives Tk 2.78cr fines from 3 mobile operators
AL out to obliterate rivals fearing Lanka like mass upsurge, says Rizvi  
France nods to Ukraine in Bastille Day military parade
Missing journo found dead
WASA raises water prices by 5pc
Migration cost to KL to be re-fixed soon: Minister
Recording of testimony against ex- health DG, 5 others not held
Import-export halted at Hili port for 8 days


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft