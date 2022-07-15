Video
France nods to Ukraine in Bastille Day military parade

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

PARIS, July 14: The war in Ukraine made its mark on Paris's traditional Bastille Day military parade on Thursday as France honoured its eastern European NATO allies.
French troops deployed close to Ukraine since the Russian assault in February had a special place at the event, attended by President Emmanuel Macron, his government and French and foreign dignitaries.
"The parade is marked by, and takes account of, the strategic context," an official in Macron's office said.
"The idea is to highlight the strategic solidarity with our allies."
Almost five months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the parade on the Champs-Elysees opened with the presentation of the national flags of nine allied guest countries, most of them neighbours of Ukraine or Russia: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.
Troops representing France's contingent on NATO's eastern flank were next. Paris expedited the deployment of 500 troops to Romania days after the Russian attack on Ukraine, and has signalled its readiness to boost numbers if needed.
France also participates in ground and air operations in Estonia, and has sent Rafale fighter jets to bolster Poland's air defences.
Macron's increased military commitment to eastern Europe coincides with a reduction in French troops in Africa's Sahel region. Paris will have no more than 2,300 troops stationed there by the end of the summer, down from more than 5,000 a year ago.
- 'Produce more and faster' -
In light of the Ukraine conflict and inflationary pressures, Macron has announced an increased defence budget.
On Wednesday, Macron asked the defence ministry to come up with a revision of the next procurement plan running to 2030.
"At a time when conflicts are intensifying, we must raise our targets," he told a military gathering.
The ongoing war in Ukraine has revealed gaps in the military capabilities of France which, like several other western countries, has been sending aid and hardware to Ukraine that says it needs far more. The current shift to artillery warfare in Ukraine especially has highlighted France's lacking capacity to produce large amounts of ammunition quickly.    -AFP



