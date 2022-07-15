

Well done tigers



The remaining last match now has turned into a formality to end the ODI series, but we expect the tigers to finish it off with finesse, and with our version of 'Bangla wash'.



However, the win was Bangladesh's 10th in a row over West Indies in ODIs, which also ensured the Tigers' fourth successive bilateral series triumph against them.



As we closely followed the ODI triumph of tigers over West Indies coupled with other recent victories, it is promising to witness that unlike any time before, Bangladesh Cricket today features a wealth of young talents capable of taking the country's cricket to the next level. In particular, the spinning department is a testimony to that.



The country's remarkable success in the international arena over the past decade has been instrumental in producing a large number of emerging quality players. Moreover, certain individual performances in various domestic and international franchise leagues have inspired the younger generation to pick up cricket as a profession.



While much has been debated on the Tigers' shortcomings in Test and T20 formats, hardly anyone can argue with the fact that the tigers have learnt what it takes to win an ODI match much better than in other two formats.



The point, however, the tigers are yet to perform with consistence in all three formats of the game.



Patience is markedly missing when it comes to test cricket, and our players are repeatedly failing to perform consistently in two sessions.



Lest we forget, a little over two weeks ago West Indies practically humiliated the tigers as they clinched the test series 2 - 0. The Tigers not only got whitewashed in the two-match series but also become part of an unwanted record - as Bangladesh became the quickest to 100 defeats in Tests.



As much there is joy over the ODI series victory, it also turns out to be essential to develop our test squad.



Now that there is no short of talents, it is crucial to nurture and develop those talents for different formats of the game. Also, it is equally important for the BCB to focus more and arrange more test matches at home and abroad.



To cut a long story short, unless the tigers get more opportunities to play test matches - match temperament, patience or discipline - none of the three would develop.



As for our ODI squad, it must only seal more victories. Having bundled host West Indies for a meagre 108 in just 35 overs - the tigers registered a convincing 9 wicket victory to clinch the three-match series 2-0 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday. The tigers made West Indies bat first and bowled out the home side for 108 in 35 overs. And our tigers took less than 21 overs to reach the target, for the loss of just a single wicket.The remaining last match now has turned into a formality to end the ODI series, but we expect the tigers to finish it off with finesse, and with our version of 'Bangla wash'.However, the win was Bangladesh's 10th in a row over West Indies in ODIs, which also ensured the Tigers' fourth successive bilateral series triumph against them.As we closely followed the ODI triumph of tigers over West Indies coupled with other recent victories, it is promising to witness that unlike any time before, Bangladesh Cricket today features a wealth of young talents capable of taking the country's cricket to the next level. In particular, the spinning department is a testimony to that.The country's remarkable success in the international arena over the past decade has been instrumental in producing a large number of emerging quality players. Moreover, certain individual performances in various domestic and international franchise leagues have inspired the younger generation to pick up cricket as a profession.While much has been debated on the Tigers' shortcomings in Test and T20 formats, hardly anyone can argue with the fact that the tigers have learnt what it takes to win an ODI match much better than in other two formats.The point, however, the tigers are yet to perform with consistence in all three formats of the game.Patience is markedly missing when it comes to test cricket, and our players are repeatedly failing to perform consistently in two sessions.Lest we forget, a little over two weeks ago West Indies practically humiliated the tigers as they clinched the test series 2 - 0. The Tigers not only got whitewashed in the two-match series but also become part of an unwanted record - as Bangladesh became the quickest to 100 defeats in Tests.As much there is joy over the ODI series victory, it also turns out to be essential to develop our test squad.Now that there is no short of talents, it is crucial to nurture and develop those talents for different formats of the game. Also, it is equally important for the BCB to focus more and arrange more test matches at home and abroad.To cut a long story short, unless the tigers get more opportunities to play test matches - match temperament, patience or discipline - none of the three would develop.As for our ODI squad, it must only seal more victories.