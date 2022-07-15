Video
Letter To the Editor

Negative impact of social media

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

Dear Sir

In this age of technology amidst round the clock use of social media and the internet, I am concerned of an issue that is encouraging amateur journalists to spread news indiscriminately without justifying the validity of it.
People can post anything they want anytime with the blink of an eye, thousands even millions of people can see it. These amateur journalists are not trained properly. Taking advantage of social media, fake news also floods the Facebook with confusing information. This can certainly lead to a number of problems.
To be an active member of society, citizens must educate themselves so that they can properly decipher what news has an agenda and what news is truly trying to inform their citizens. Because, the conventional media now a days have also started to act like social media. We should not forget that any information based on lies is driven by self-interest which is similar to media coup.

Tanjina Islam Ane
Jatrabari, Dhaka



