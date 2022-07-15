

Are parents to accuse for children’s behaviour?



Minors do not follow the rules and regulations in the modern era. They engage in unexpected activities like drinking, and destruction. Some young people commit even worse crimes, such as illegal racing, rape, and breaking into houses.



These days, adolescents are more likely to break the law than children of any age. These crimes can have adverse impact on a person's life. Although, there is a misconception that it is natural for children to mistake, they know what they are doing. Yet, should parents be held accountable for their children's crimes?



Firstly, the child should be punished if caught committing any crime. Parents should not be held responsible. The youngster can distinguish between right and wrong. Parents should not be held responsible if their children are participating in, condoning, or encouraging crime. It's simply the way one views right and wrong.



One might argue that a child's sense of right and wrong is influenced by their upbringing. However, a child can steal jewelry from a friend even if he was taught not to steal; this does not have to do with the parents. But the child or teenager who committed the crime should be held responsible for the crime and prosecuted accordingly.



If a child is convicted of a crime, without any direct involvement of his parents in the illegal activity, the parents should not be held accountable - morally, emotionally, or legally for the crime. Parents should not be held accountable for their child's actions unless they help the child commit the crime. It's easy for parents to be blamed when a child gets into trouble. They can attribute the problem to their upbringing and the family in which their parents raised them; this is the problem with our country.



On the other hand, society thinks parents of broken or divorced families can't always act responsibly. While a parent can play an essential role in their children's lives, they may still have a terrible marriage or be physically or mentally abusive. Even if a parent doesn't live with their children, they may still have an active and vital role in the child's life.



They are also more likely to ensure that their children are well looked after and supervised. Moreover, children can be a little wilder than we would like. However, disrespectful or disobedient behaviour should not be tolerated. Children will be polite and humble if their parents are so. Children will pick up on rude parents who are demanding and rude.



Parents have legal and moral responsibilities to their children. Parents who set terrible examples for their children will likely encourage them to follow their example. They are their children's primary teachers and guides. Parents fail when they lack love or are inept. Instead, they temporize and give warnings they don't follow through.



Parents influence the lives of their children. The child is likely breaking the law and being bad at home because of their parents. Our parents are important, pivotal, and crucial parts of our lives. They almost become miniature versions of us.



If someone's parenting is wrong, he will naturally be a bad child and cause trouble. Parents are also responsible for telling them right and wrong. If they are in trouble for doing something wrong, parents will be involved as they have taught them the wrong way. Some parents don't care about their children's health or behaviour. Many children suffer from this unfortunate circumstance and require guidance.



Parents often think their job is more important than their children's behavior; this can lead to disrespect for adults. In reality, child neglect, abused families, and juvenile delinquency are not problems that criminal sanctions can always solve. Serious social problems can often be the root cause of gaps between parents or neglectful children.



Family history of abuse, alcoholism, poverty, and poor education can lead to a negative cycle aggravating irresponsible behaviors. The proposed sanctions could make it difficult for families to seek help from social services, fearing the law will punish them.



Most of these reasons provoke children to do bad things. Parents who know their children are under eighteen and have not taken responsibility for their excellent upbringing should be held accountable. It's essential to keep in mind that not every child is serious about their parents' advice. Some children will not respond to discipline. Parents should not be held responsible if they do everything possible, but the child does not listen.



Another mistake parents make is allowing their children to use technology independently without guidance. Parents are often workaholics and are too busy working on their projects; this mistake has often been made, and children are exposed to online trash. Then parents must also be held accountable.



But parents must evaluate the behaviour of their children and discipline them accordingly. The child should be taught at an early age that there are consequences for bad behaviour: this will help them grow into a productive member of society. Sometimes parents should not be held responsible for their children's behaviour. They always do their best to instill good morals.



We all learn from our mistakes, whether teens, teenagers, or the elderly. Some commit terrible crimes for which there should be correctional justice system, while others commit offenses for which they may be fined. Because adolescents know the difference between right and wrong, parents shouldn't be fined for their children's heinous acts. Only criminals should be held accountable and punished for their crimes.

Writer is novelist, author of short storybooks















