

Can motorbike ban restore discipline on high ways?



Especially, it played a significant role to enliven all sorts of activities in the cities and towns providing a smooth communication.



In those days, clearly we observed how the working people came out of their public transport dependency. In the Covid-19 outrage public transports were not safe for the commuters. Many bus companies were found to violate the government's directives by carrying more passengers than they were asked.



Not only that, they had excuses all the days to collect more fare than it was decided by the government. The emergence of Coronavirus, fuel price hike and run at half their usual seating capacity were a boon to the transport companies. Those days a fare bargain between the bus conductors and passengers was so obvious.



Obviously, the unending traffic jam and the unusual rise of public transport fare have made many city dwellers interested to use motorbikes which ease heavy financial and mental burden.The motor bikers have eased their lives not only by saving their valuable time on roadsbut also come out of the boring some city travelling.



On top of that, many educated youths are leading their livelihood on ride sharing on the busy roads of cities and towns. Motorbike has been a popular vehicle for the middle and lower middle income people, even many affluent people choose this mode of vehicle in the busy cities to ease their movement. In the traffic cities motorbike has accelerated easy movement for the city dwellers.



Despite all these, it is frequently alleged that motorbikes plying on the road causes hindrances. It is no denial that the owners of public buses, CNGs and other mode of transports plying in the cities are not happy with the bikers as many passengers in the cities have started feeling comfortable with the services of Bahon, Uber and some other companies to reach their destination.



Because of this service, city people have developed more interest in travelling by motorbikes than other mode of public transports.



It is obvious that many motor bikers drive desperately and cause interruption on the roads. In many cases they face major accidents due to their reckless driving. But how it is pertinent to claim that motorcycle is the sole responsible of breaking discipline on the roads and high ways?



The real scenario is different either it is on busy roads of cities or highways. The big sized vehicles are a constant threat for the small sized vehicles. Frequently, buses, covered vans and trucks have their excessive speed and they always have the tendency to overtake one another and hardly give any space of the highways for bike riders.



The main reason is that no vehicle follows discipline on high ways. At different points of high ways drivers are warned with speed direction but do they follow speed directions? We cannot deny that on the highways many teens drive desperately their motorbikes.



In the last Eid-ul Fitr-2022, a number of motor bikers faced fatalities when they were travelling native homes to spend Eid holidays as well as returning their working places. It was informed by BRTC that many motor bikers do not have driving license.



This statement may be mostly true for the motorcyclists who drive in the countryside but in Dhaka and other big cities there is no scopes of the motorcyclists to drive without driving license. Most of the time showing papers and valid license to the traffic authority is a must for the motorcyclists to drive in the cities.



Ahead of Eid-ulAdha the government imposed a directive that no motorcyclists will be allowed to move from one district to another from 7th July to 13thJuly 2022 to check fatalities on roads. This declaration states that the motorcyclists have no scopes to go their native homes using their vehicles. The ban of motorcycles on the high ways is really a frustrating news for the motorcyclists who usually travel on motorbikes.



In this short time, many would not be able to manage bus and train tickets to spend Eid holidays with their near and dear ones. Some might manage tickets paying many times more than the usual fare. Truly, many bus companies impliedly desire that the motorcyclists should not be allowed to go homes with their vehicles as they lose their scopes to exploit those in the Eid journey. So, many from their side frequently argue that motorbikes should be banned on high ways.



Obviously, motor biking on high ways is risky but can we say that other mode of transports on the high ways is safe? People are not safe on our roads as in most cases we are unable to ensure discipline on high ways.



Motorbike is an authorized vehicle. Ban of motorbikes on high ways during Eid can hardly help to bring discipline on high ways, rather it will bring huge sufferings for the motorcyclists. It is time to think alternatively. Among the priorities, stringent laws should be imposed for the perpetrators who cause indiscipline on roads and high ways while driving their vehicles.

Writer teaches at Prime University and is also a research scholar at the IBS















