Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:03 AM
Journalists are unionised workers worldwide

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Jehangir Hussain

Journalists are, were always and will continue to be white collar unionised workers worldwide.

A recent controversy kicked off by an unfounded allegation that this or that political party in Bangladesh made journalists workers.

No political party in Bangladesh can be credited or discredited for making  journalists workers.

This allegation was made out of ignorance.

As white-collar workers, their occupation has many characteristics of manual work, for which journalists are unionised workers worldwide.

For their involvement with production work journalists are white collar  unionised workforce.

Journalists always participated and continues to participate with the process of production for which they  get wage, not salary, for their work.

Journalists get approximately pro-rata payments for work or time and their work is marked by division of labour.

Pro-rata, is the Latin term for 'proportionately'.

By stoppage of  their labour journalists can instantly stop production process though they are different from other manual workers in many ways.

Journalism grew as a serious profession in the last century.

England's Chartered Institute of Journalists was founded in 1883, as possibly the first organisation of journalists.

The American Newspaper Guild was organised in 1933.

 In France, the Fédération Nationale de la Presse Fran�aise (FNPF), functioned as trade union of journalists as well as a professional organization.

Havas, the world's first news agency was founded in Paris in 1835, by Charles-louis Havas. Later, it was renamed as Agence France-Presse (AFP). Havas was named after Mr Havas, the founder of the news agency.

Reuters, a leading international news agency, now  owned by Thomson Reuters, was established by  German-born Paul Reuter in 1851.

Paul Reuter earlier worked for the Havas news agency.

As telegraphy evolved, Reuter founded it's  own news agency in Aachen, a city in Germany in its border with Belgium and Holland, for transferring messages between Brussels and Aachen using homing pigeons, for linking Berlin and Paris.

Before the latter part of the 19th century, journalists learned their work as apprentices, as copyboys or cub reporters.

The first university course in journalism was offered by  the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 1879-84.

In 1912 Columbia University in New York City offered the first graduate course in journalism with a grant from the New York City editor and publisher Joseph Pulitzer, recognising that the growing complexity of news reporting and newspaper operation required  specialized training.
The early newspapers and journals in the United States were violently partisan in politics and considered that their social responsibility required proselytising their parties' position and denouncing the opposition's opinion.

As the number of readers grew, newspapers grew in size and wealth and became increasingly independent.

Newspapers began to mount their own popular and sensational 'crusades' in order to increase their circulation and it culminated in the competition between two New York City dailies,  the World and the Journal, in the 1890s.

The report  of the Royal Commission on the Press in the UK and the less extensive Free and Responsible Press (1947) by an unofficial Commission on the Freedom of the Press in the US did much to stimulate self-examination on the part of working journalists.
By the late 20th century, working journalists became idealistic about their role in writing news and comments for the readers in an objective manner.

The journalist union in Bangladesh had a glorious history before its split on political ground  which weakened the profession  and bold journalism.
The writer is a senior journalist


