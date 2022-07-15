Macron says France to do without Russian gas



French servicemen drive VBCI armoured vehicles during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14. photo : AFP

Accusing Moscow of using energy deliveries to the West as "a weapon of war", Macron said in a TV interview that France was already diversifying the sources of its energy supplies, and building stocks ahead of next winter.

"Russia has already started to cut off gas supplies" by closing the Nordstream 1 pipeline, he told the TF1 channel, referring to Russia's interruption of supplies which it said was for maintenance reasons.

"That's a very clear message: It will use gas as a weapon of war," he said.

"We will need do without Russian gas completely."

France is estimated to receive less than 20 percent of its total gas imports from Russia.

Transitioning away from Russian energy meant that "the summer and the start of the autumn will probably be very tough", Macron warned.

Even in the event of prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Macron said that France would continue to help Kyiv defend itself against Moscow while also sticking with sanctions against Russia.

"We want to stop this war without going to war ourselves," he said. -AFP











PARIS, July 14: President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France aims to manage without Russian gas as soon as possible with no early end to the war in Ukraine in sight.Accusing Moscow of using energy deliveries to the West as "a weapon of war", Macron said in a TV interview that France was already diversifying the sources of its energy supplies, and building stocks ahead of next winter."Russia has already started to cut off gas supplies" by closing the Nordstream 1 pipeline, he told the TF1 channel, referring to Russia's interruption of supplies which it said was for maintenance reasons."That's a very clear message: It will use gas as a weapon of war," he said."We will need do without Russian gas completely."France is estimated to receive less than 20 percent of its total gas imports from Russia.Transitioning away from Russian energy meant that "the summer and the start of the autumn will probably be very tough", Macron warned.Even in the event of prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Macron said that France would continue to help Kyiv defend itself against Moscow while also sticking with sanctions against Russia."We want to stop this war without going to war ourselves," he said. -AFP