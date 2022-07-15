Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Macron says France to do without Russian gas

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

French servicemen drive VBCI armoured vehicles during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14. photo : AFP

French servicemen drive VBCI armoured vehicles during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14. photo : AFP

PARIS, July 14: President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France aims to manage without Russian gas as soon as possible with no early end to the war in Ukraine in sight.
Accusing Moscow of using energy deliveries to the West as "a weapon of war", Macron said in a TV interview that France was already diversifying the sources of its energy supplies, and building stocks ahead of next winter.
"Russia has already started to cut off gas supplies" by closing the Nordstream 1 pipeline, he told the TF1 channel, referring to Russia's interruption of supplies which it said was for maintenance reasons.
"That's a very clear message: It will use gas as a weapon of war," he said.
"We will need do without Russian gas completely."
France is estimated to receive less than 20 percent of its total gas imports from Russia.
Transitioning away from Russian energy meant that "the summer and the start of the autumn will probably be very tough", Macron warned.
Even in the event of prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Macron said that France would continue to help Kyiv defend itself against Moscow while also sticking with sanctions against Russia.
"We want to stop this war without going to war ourselves," he said.    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wildfires still raging in southwestern France
As Europe bakes in heatwave, wildfires rage from Portugal to Croatia
Russia and Ukraine near grain deal in first talks since March
Macron says France to do without Russian gas
Yellen says Russia has no place at G20
Troops patrol streets as calm returns to Sri Lanka, president’s resignation awaited
Russia and Ukraine try to solve grain crisis in Turkey
Eight hopefuls wanting to be next UK PM face first vote to narrow field


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft