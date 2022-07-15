Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

BEIJING, July 14: Chinese homebuyers in dozens of cities have stopped making mortgage payments for unfinished projects, according to data from industry groups, worsening fears of financial contagion in the country's troubled real estate sector.
Authorities launched a crackdown on excessive debt in the property sector in 2020, and giants such as Evergrande and Sunac have since struggled to make payments and renegotiate with creditors, leaving them teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.
In the latest blow, a growing number of homebuyers have refused to pay mortgages if developers do not resume construction on units already sold.
As of Wednesday, homebuyers had halted payments for units in at least 100 residential property projects in 50 cities, according to data from research firm China Real Estate Information Corporation (CRIC).
This was up from 28 projects on Monday and 58 on Tuesday, according to a report by analysts at financial firm Jefferies.
"The names on the list doubled every day in the past three days," they said.
These include projects that have experienced significant delays and others that have yet to reach their delivery date, the report said, adding that the incident will dampen buyer sentiment and weigh on a recovery in sales.
The housing ministry held emergency meetings with financial regulators and major Chinese banks this week to discuss the mortgage strikes, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The regulators requested that local authorities and banks notify them of affected developments in their jurisdictions over fears that more buyers may jump on the bandwagon, the report said.
If every homebuyer defaulted, non-performing loans will increase by 388 billion yuan ($58 billion), Jefferies said.
The buyers' actions came after postponed deliveries of pre-sold homes, unclear delivery times and halted construction, Nomura analysts said in a report Thursday.
"Pre-sales are the most common way of selling homes in China, so the stakes there are high," it said.
"We are especially concerned about the financial impact of the homebuyers' 'stopping mortgage repayments' movement, as China's property downturn may finally adversely affect onshore financial institutions."
The developments come at a time of slowing growth for China and weak property sales, adding to the risk to stability ahead of the Communist Party's 20th Congress this fall, when President Xi Jinping is expected to be given a third term.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects
Delta results show strong demand but also cost pressures
SAS says pilot strike threatens ‘survival’ of airline
Fish, vegetables prices up in post Eid Khulna kitchen markets
US demand slows amid growing recession fears: Fed
EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories
Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank
Indonesians sue cement giant Holcim over climate damage


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft