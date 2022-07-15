Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US demand slows amid growing recession fears: Fed

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

WASHINGTON, July 14: Signs of slowing demand, including for housing, have emerged in several US regions as soaring prices have increased fears about a coming recession, according to a US Federal Reserve report Wednesday.
The US central bank has been raising interest rates aggressively to tamp down inflation pressures, hoping to avoid pushing the world's largest economy into a downturn.
But while growth continued nationwide, "several Districts reported growing signs of a slowdown in demand, and contacts in five Districts noted concerns over an increased risk of a recession," the Fed said in its latest "beige book" survey of business conditions. "Most Districts reported that consumer spending moderated as higher food and gas prices diminished households' discretionary income."
Prepared ahead of the July 26-27 policy meeting, where the Fed is widely expected to produce another super-sized rate increase, the report indicating slowing demand could be viewed as a sign the central bank's efforts are having an impact.
But the report also showed the ongoing issues that have plagued the economy continue to cause headaches.
Americans flush with cash have been on a shopping spree, causing demand to outstrip supply and fueling price pressures amid global shortages brought on by the Covid-19 lockdowns, as well as the more recent hit from the war in Ukraine. "Manufacturing activity was mixed, and many Districts reported that supply chain disruptions and labor shortages continued to hamper production," the Fed said.
Those issues are hindering energy output even as oil and gas drilling activity picked up.
"Similar to the previous report, the outlook for future economic growth was mostly negative," the Fed said.
After months of a blistering pace of home buying that sent prices soaring, the report said, "Housing demand weakened noticeably as growing concerns about affordability contributed" to a sales decline. The Fed started raising interest rates in March, and last month hiked the benchmark borrowing rate 0.75 percentage points -- the biggest increase in nearly 30 years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects
Delta results show strong demand but also cost pressures
SAS says pilot strike threatens ‘survival’ of airline
Fish, vegetables prices up in post Eid Khulna kitchen markets
US demand slows amid growing recession fears: Fed
EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories
Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank
Indonesians sue cement giant Holcim over climate damage


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft