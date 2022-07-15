EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories



EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, along with DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar, and Head of Cards Nahid Farzana receiving the Visa Excellence Award from Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank at a ceremony held at city hotel recently.

The categories in which EBL excelled are: Excellence in Cross-Border Issuing Business, Excellence in E-commerce Acquiring Business, Excellence in CyberSource Processing, Excellence in Value Added Service (VAS) Products.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards of EBL received the awards on behalf of the bank.

"We, at EBL, are delighted with the recognition from Visa. Visa has been our trusted partner since long and we have been successfully working together in enhancing our customers' overall experience. We hope to continue our joint efforts with Visa to achieve even more service excellence in the years to come," said Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, Member of Parliament and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment was present as the chief guest of the award ceremony, which was also attended by Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank; Scott Brandon, Political and Economic Counselor, US Embassy Dhaka; Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia; Soumya Basu, Country Director, Visa Bangladesh; Md. Mezbaul Haque, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank.











Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL), leading private sector financial institution of the country has clinched Visa Excellence Award in four different categories at the Visa Leadership Conclave-Digital Payments for Smart Bangladesh 2022 held at the Sheraton Hotel in the city recently, says a press release.The categories in which EBL excelled are: Excellence in Cross-Border Issuing Business, Excellence in E-commerce Acquiring Business, Excellence in CyberSource Processing, Excellence in Value Added Service (VAS) Products.Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards of EBL received the awards on behalf of the bank."We, at EBL, are delighted with the recognition from Visa. Visa has been our trusted partner since long and we have been successfully working together in enhancing our customers' overall experience. We hope to continue our joint efforts with Visa to achieve even more service excellence in the years to come," said Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL.Salman Fazlur Rahman, Member of Parliament and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment was present as the chief guest of the award ceremony, which was also attended by Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank; Scott Brandon, Political and Economic Counselor, US Embassy Dhaka; Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia; Soumya Basu, Country Director, Visa Bangladesh; Md. Mezbaul Haque, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank.