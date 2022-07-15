Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, along with DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar, and Head of Cards Nahid Farzana receiving the Visa Excellence Award from Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank at a ceremony held at city hotel recently.

EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, along with DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar, and Head of Cards Nahid Farzana receiving the Visa Excellence Award from Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank at a ceremony held at city hotel recently.

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL), leading private sector financial institution of the country has clinched Visa Excellence Award in four different categories at the Visa Leadership Conclave-Digital Payments for Smart Bangladesh 2022 held at the Sheraton Hotel in the city recently, says a press release.
The categories in which EBL excelled are: Excellence in Cross-Border Issuing Business, Excellence in E-commerce Acquiring Business, Excellence in CyberSource Processing, Excellence in Value Added Service (VAS) Products.
Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards of EBL received the awards on behalf of the bank.
"We, at EBL, are delighted  with the recognition from Visa. Visa has been our trusted partner since long and we have been successfully working together in enhancing our customers' overall experience. We hope to continue our joint efforts with Visa to achieve even more service excellence in the years to come," said Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL.
Salman Fazlur Rahman, Member of Parliament and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment was present as the chief guest of the award ceremony, which was also attended by Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank; Scott Brandon, Political and Economic Counselor, US Embassy Dhaka; Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia; Soumya Basu, Country Director, Visa Bangladesh; Md. Mezbaul Haque, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects
Delta results show strong demand but also cost pressures
SAS says pilot strike threatens ‘survival’ of airline
Fish, vegetables prices up in post Eid Khulna kitchen markets
US demand slows amid growing recession fears: Fed
EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories
Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank
Indonesians sue cement giant Holcim over climate damage


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft