

Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank

The service was recently inaugurated through an event organized at Meghna Bank Limited's head office. During the event Rahel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad, Saidur Rahman Dipu, Head of Business Sales, Sheikh Saud Bin Jahan, Bank and FI Head, and Sohail RK Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Ltd, Shyamol B Das, Deputy Managing Director and CIO of Meghna Bank, M Nazeem A Choudhury, Head of Retail and SME Banking along with other officials were present.

Customers of Mobile Financial Services Nagad will be able to add money from Meghna Bank to their wallets at any moment as a result of this partnership. This inter-transaction facility will save both time and money for the Nagad users and Meghna Bank's customers. Furthermore, this form of money transaction method is considerably more convenient and risk-free for the customers.

Commenting on the agreement, Rahel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad, said, "We have created opportunities for our valued customers to add money to Nagad wallet from numerous of the commercial banks in the country. Since its inception, Nagad has been working tirelessly to provide people transactional freedom. With this agreement, customers will be able to transact more easily."

Nagad has introduced the 'Bank to Nagad' add money service in order to provide consumers with faster and better service. Customers may use this service to send money to any Nagad account instantaneously and free of charge using internet banking and the mobile app.

Besides, customers will be able to transfer from BDT 50 to BDT 50,000 into any Nagad account every day. As a result, each user will be able to transfer up to BDT 3 lac per month into their Nagad wallet.

Among the banks that are now able to instantly transfer money to the Nagad wallet using the internet banking services are Dhaka Bank, Midland Bank, Meghna Bank Limited, Exim Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Community Bank, Shahajalal Islami Bank, NRB Bank, Social Islami Bank, Premier Bank, IFIC Bank, Union Bank, NRBC Bank, National Bank, City Bank Limited, Standard Bank Limited, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, Bengal Commercial Bank Limited, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Padma Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited and Trust Bank Limited.











