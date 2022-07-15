Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 July, 2022, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank

Published : Friday, 15 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank

Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank

Nagad has created interoperable processes with various banks to make transactions simple and economical for its customers. As part of the efforts, Nagad users can now conveniently transfer funds from Meghna Bank to their Nagad wallet, says a press release.
The service was recently inaugurated through an event organized at Meghna Bank Limited's head office. During the event Rahel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad, Saidur Rahman Dipu, Head of Business Sales, Sheikh Saud Bin Jahan, Bank and FI Head, and Sohail RK Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Ltd, Shyamol B Das, Deputy Managing Director and CIO of Meghna Bank, M Nazeem A Choudhury, Head of Retail and SME Banking along with other officials were present.
Customers of Mobile Financial Services Nagad will be able to add money from Meghna Bank to their wallets at any moment as a result of this partnership. This inter-transaction facility will save both time and money for the Nagad users and Meghna Bank's customers. Furthermore, this form of money transaction method is considerably more convenient and risk-free for the customers.
Commenting on the agreement, Rahel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad, said, "We have created opportunities for our valued customers to add money to Nagad wallet from numerous of the commercial banks in the country. Since its inception, Nagad has been working tirelessly to provide people transactional freedom. With this agreement, customers will be able to transact more easily."
Nagad has introduced the 'Bank to Nagad' add money service in order to provide consumers with faster and better service. Customers may use this service to send money to any Nagad account instantaneously and free of charge using internet banking and the mobile app.
Besides, customers will be able to transfer from BDT 50 to BDT 50,000 into any Nagad account every day. As a result, each user will be able to transfer up to BDT 3 lac per month into their Nagad wallet.
Among the banks that are now able to instantly transfer money to the Nagad wallet using the internet banking services are Dhaka Bank, Midland Bank, Meghna Bank Limited, Exim Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Community Bank, Shahajalal Islami Bank, NRB Bank, Social Islami Bank, Premier Bank, IFIC Bank, Union Bank, NRBC Bank, National Bank, City Bank Limited, Standard Bank Limited, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, Bengal Commercial Bank Limited, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Padma Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited and Trust Bank Limited.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects
Delta results show strong demand but also cost pressures
SAS says pilot strike threatens ‘survival’ of airline
Fish, vegetables prices up in post Eid Khulna kitchen markets
US demand slows amid growing recession fears: Fed
EBL wins Visa Excellence Award in four categories
Nagad launches add-money service from Meghna Bank
Indonesians sue cement giant Holcim over climate damage


Latest News
Bangladesh continues to be most gender-equal country in South Asia
Sri Lanka President not granted asylum: Singapore
Indian High Commissioner meets Obaidul Quader
US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms: Biden
Both MP, principal trash report on assault
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
8,000 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg
India reports 1st monkeypox case
Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader
Curbing import: BB asks dealers to report 24 hrs before opening LCs
Most Read News
Padma Bridge’s impact on economic, tourism sector
West fighting against Russia in Ukraine, Serbian leader says
Dozens of nations at UN call on Russia to end war in Ukraine
Global Covid cases approach 564 million
Sri Lankans await of president's resignation
Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia
Gotabaya resigns, at last
Woman journo found dead at Rayer Bazaar
Country’s messy leather sector
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft