Banker gets Tk 20 lakh buying Walton fridge



KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and popular actor Amin Khan hand over a cheque for Tk. 20 lakh to Shahabuddin, who got it buying Walton fridge.

Earlier, a garment worker named Parvin Akhter in Kashimpur of Gazipur Sadar and Sabuj Miah, a tea seller at Feni Sadar also received Tk. 20 lakh cashbacks each buying Walton fridge while huge numbers of customers across the country have got crores of taka and free products on Walton products purchase.

Walton is conducting the digital campaign for providing best and swift after sales services through online automation. To encourage customers' active participation in the campaign, sure cashback of up to Tk. 20 lakh as well as crores of taka worth free products for its customers of fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan are being given centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

On Tuesday (July 5, 2022) Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Walton's senior executive director film actor Amin Khan handed over a cheque for Tk. 20 lakh to Shahabuddin at a program held in front of the A.B.S Electro World, an exclusive distributor showroom of Walton, at Jalil Sarani of Khulna'a Boyra.

Khulna Panel Mayor Adv. Memory Sufia Rahman, vice-president of Khulna Chamber of Commerce Siddiqur Rahman, Councilor Mosarraf Hossain, Md. Anisur Rahman Biswas, Hafizur Rahman, Amena Halim and Electro World showroom proprietor Akib Javed Sabuz attended the program, among others.

Note that Shahabuddin is working as a senior investment officer at the Satkhira branch of the Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd (DMCB) hailing from Mahidia village of Jashore sadar. He purchased the fridge from the Electro World showroom for using on his residence and received a SMS from Walton with the notification of getting Tk. 20 lakh cash on digital registration of the fridge.

KCC mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said: The electronics products were considered as luxury items in Bangladesh. However, Walton has made it a common product for all people by producing and marketing international standard electronics products in the country and delivering it to people. Walton has won the trust of the consumers with its quality products, services and countrywide praiseworthy activities. In a bid to continue the development of the country, we should provide all kinds of assistance to local companies like Walton.

Amin Khan said: Customers not only update themselves, they are also contributing to country's development when they buy a product from Walton. It proves they love the country very much and buying local products means to prohibit sending money out of the country.











Md Shahabuddin Ahmed, an official of a private-run bank, has got Tk. 20 lakh cashback buying Walton brand refrigerator under the company's ongoing Digital Campaign Season-15. Walton is providing the customer benefits under the campaign which is being conducted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Shahabuddin said will invest the received money to buy lands, says a press release.Earlier, a garment worker named Parvin Akhter in Kashimpur of Gazipur Sadar and Sabuj Miah, a tea seller at Feni Sadar also received Tk. 20 lakh cashbacks each buying Walton fridge while huge numbers of customers across the country have got crores of taka and free products on Walton products purchase.Walton is conducting the digital campaign for providing best and swift after sales services through online automation. To encourage customers' active participation in the campaign, sure cashback of up to Tk. 20 lakh as well as crores of taka worth free products for its customers of fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan are being given centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.On Tuesday (July 5, 2022) Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Walton's senior executive director film actor Amin Khan handed over a cheque for Tk. 20 lakh to Shahabuddin at a program held in front of the A.B.S Electro World, an exclusive distributor showroom of Walton, at Jalil Sarani of Khulna'a Boyra.Khulna Panel Mayor Adv. Memory Sufia Rahman, vice-president of Khulna Chamber of Commerce Siddiqur Rahman, Councilor Mosarraf Hossain, Md. Anisur Rahman Biswas, Hafizur Rahman, Amena Halim and Electro World showroom proprietor Akib Javed Sabuz attended the program, among others.Note that Shahabuddin is working as a senior investment officer at the Satkhira branch of the Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd (DMCB) hailing from Mahidia village of Jashore sadar. He purchased the fridge from the Electro World showroom for using on his residence and received a SMS from Walton with the notification of getting Tk. 20 lakh cash on digital registration of the fridge.KCC mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said: The electronics products were considered as luxury items in Bangladesh. However, Walton has made it a common product for all people by producing and marketing international standard electronics products in the country and delivering it to people. Walton has won the trust of the consumers with its quality products, services and countrywide praiseworthy activities. In a bid to continue the development of the country, we should provide all kinds of assistance to local companies like Walton.Amin Khan said: Customers not only update themselves, they are also contributing to country's development when they buy a product from Walton. It proves they love the country very much and buying local products means to prohibit sending money out of the country.