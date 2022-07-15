pandago, bKash strategic partnership to facilitate merchants

pandago, a B2B logistics service from foodpanda, has signed a strategic partnership with bKash, the largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider in the country. As part of the partnership, all active bKash merchants can avail instant delivery services from pandago, says a press release.

The collaboration will enable merchants and vendors to conveniently avail services of both pandago and bKash . This partnership will help both the companies use each other's ecosystem while collectively benefitting their merchants and the customers.

Shahrukh Hasnine, Sales Director of foodpanda Bangladesh and Ali Ahmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Senior Project Manager of foodpanda Bangladesh and Mohammad Irfanul Haq, Head of Merchant Business of bKash along with other high officials were present during the event recently.

Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Senior Project Manager of foodpanda Bangladesh, said, "pandago and bkash collaboration is designed to empower all e-commerce merchants. Merchants can now avail both services to improve their businesses. While pandago offers them to operate in a new instant-delivery market, bkash allows them to enjoy instant transactions."

Mohammad Irfanul Huq, Head of Merchant Business of bKash, said, "This initiative will bring added convenience to the merchants. The joint effort of bKash and pandago will not only facilitate the merchants but also enable the two organizations to widen their services for the customers at large."

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda introduced the fastest B2B on-demand logistics services pandago recently to empower businesses with instant delivery. So far, over 5000 businesses have signed up on pandago.











