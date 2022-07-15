

GP’s arrangements in the country’s northern zone to digitise mango business

The primary market of mangoes in Bangladesh lies in the North region of Rajshahi. Over the past few years, mango businesses for farmers in the north have been thriving over the digital sphere. To help the community of mango farmers and businessmen reach greater heights, Grameenphone is empowering the mango farmers from the Northern zone in many ways, enabling them to sell mangoes using f-commerce and optimum digital integration. The operator is utilizing the power of f-commerce, backed by the power of its 4G network all across the country, to generate 'Smart' mango farmers in the industry.

On this occasion, Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone, said, "We believe connectivity plays a major role in empowering people from all walks of life. Our efforts to empower mango growers' communities symbolizes how we can play a role in advancing society forward in the upcoming digital revolution. Online marketplaces help democratize equal opportunities for all; with the power of the GP 4G network in Bangladesh now online marketplaces are available, minimizing the middleman and maximizing profit for the mango growers' communities of the grassroots level. We humbly believe our such efforts will also inspire many to come forward in driving the 'Smart Bangladesh' ambition ahead."

Redwanur Rahman Moon, F-commerce mango seller from Rajshahi, said, "People from all over the country stay eager to order mangoes for themselves and their families during this season. Despite a huge demand, we struggle with many technical problems that bar our business from expanding to the level we wish to go. We are thankful to Grameenphone for coming as a blessing into our lives, equipping us with digital skills and allowing us all the support one would require thriving as an online business".

The nine-day campaign ultimately helped about 11 thousand mango farmers and entrepreneurs to gain better understanding of how to operate their businesses online, and also learned to utilize the diverse offerings of MyGP, the one-stop solution app of Grameenphone, and other digital services provided by the operator.













