WorldFish, Apon Wellbeing improve RMG workers’ nutritional status



A RMG worker purchasing fish from Apon Wellbeing store.

It is an innovative scheme designed to address the well-being of industrial workers, particularly Ready-Made Garments workers, through an inclusive business model in Bangladesh.

Apon not only ensures access to quality and affordable health-nutrition products and services for workers and families and increases their real income but also minimizes their monthly expenditure through health insurance.

Apon is planning to link them with suitable financial services such as mobile money and other banking solutions to increase their savings level.

Recently a group of journalists and researchers visited an Apon Wellbeing outlet at Alim Knit (BD) Ltd, Jitarmore, Kashimpur on the outskirts of the city.

Apon Wellbeing was established in 2017 to create a difference for underprivileged RMG workers, who make low wages that typically leave them with meager disposable income.

In an interview with the Daily Observer, Apon Wellbeing Managing Director and founder Saif Rashid shared his vision and explains how it strives to ensure the health and economic wellbeing of RMG workers in Bangladesh

"We identified that there are thousands of people working under one roof who were never brought under retail coverage even though ample scope exists in this sector. So, I wondered, why people do not see this as a retail opportunity," explained Saif Rashid.

Apon Wellbeing has set up retail shops at RMG factories from where workers can purchase everyday products with an average of 10 percent discount on the retail market price. These fair-price shops include a wide range of products, just like any other average superstore in Dhaka.

Workers can purchase products on credit from Apon Wellbeing without having to pay any interest and clear dues upon receiving their salaries. Any worker who purchases products worth Tk2,000 each month can avail themselves of health insurance free from the company's insurance partners.

Currently, Apon Wellbeing has more than 24 shops operating in various RMG factories and is catering to around 54,000 workers of whom 4,500 are currently availing of health insurance.

Apon Wellbeing is operating fair price shops in several renowned factories including Picard Bangladesh Ltd, Mohammadi Group, Islam Group, Renaissance Group, SQ Group, Esquire Group, Ananta Group, Youth group, Mondolup, Alim Knit BD Ltd, etc.

WorldFish is an international nonprofit research institution that is working with the Government and development partners since 1989 to create a more productive fisheries and aquaculture sector that contributes to diversified and resilient rural livelihoods and promotes food and nutrition security.

Under a partnership with WorldFish, Apon jointly with Parmeeda introduced fish and fish-based products initially in October 2020.The customers prefer to purchase Rohu, Silver Carp, Pangas, and Tilapia. Apon also encourages its customers to purchase small fish. Apon, with technical assistance from WorldFish, carries out regular nutrition awareness campaigns including audio announcements inside garments factories carrying messages explaining the benefits of small fish consumption.

Apon launched its full phased perishable product portfolio after a partnership with WorldFish in October 2020. WorldFish provided grant support to include fish in the product portfolio, as well as providing technical knowledge support for the appropriate supply chain management.

Although the project focused on fish only, this initiative opened doors to include other perishable items including fruits, and eggs. In the very first month, the pilot shop sold 78 Kgs of fish and 152 Kgs of fruits. Apon is sourcing fish directly from farmers. All of this is carried out through a sustainable and innovative business model involving consumers, goods companies, insurance companies, banks, apparel factories, large brands, retailers, and workers.

Sharifa Khatun is a worker at Alim Knit BD Ltd. She regularly buys her groceries from the Apon store, situated on the factory premises. "I do not always have money in hand, now I can buy products on credit and pay later after I receive my salary. We do not have such access to discounted products elsewhere"Like Sharifa, all RMG industries with Apon outlets have access to necessities with discounts and credit facilities.

Apon Wellbeing has won awards including Expo 2020 Dubai, MetLife Foundation, YGAP, Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge 2019, and Roots of Impact from the Swiss Development Agencyfor such an innovative business model. Apon Wellbeing has raised around 6,88,000 USD and is currently fundraising for 1 million USD to expand to 100 outlets.

















